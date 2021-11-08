Game Time Announced: Boston College vs Florida State

Boston College will return home after heading down to Georgia this weekend to face Florida State. The November 20th matchup will be a noon kickoff.

ACC Network will have the coverage (sorry Comcast folks), and you will of course be able to listen on BC’s website.

Florida State currently sits at 3-6 overall with a 2-4 record in conference. It’s been an up and down year for the Seminoles, but they still have won the past two games against the Eagles and nine of the past ten. This will be Jeff Hafley’s first crack to turn that record around. Florida State stays home to take on Miami this weekend.

With Thanksgiving the following week, this may very well be the last really raucous game. Boston College’s final game of the regular season will be at home to Wake Forest, while Florida State will end with a rivalry game against Florida.