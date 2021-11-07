Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 10: Jurkovec Returns

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished...

Field Hockey

The Eagles were knocked out in their first ACC Tournament game, falling to Virginia by a score of 2-0. Jonna Kennedy made 5 saves for BC in the loss. The Eagles now wait to see if they will receive an NCAA Tournament berth.

Football

Quarterback Phil Jurkovec returned to the roster as BC defeated Virginia Tech 17-3. Read our full recap here.

Men’s Hockey

The Eagles continue to struggle to win more than 1 game a weekend, and went 1-1 against Merrimack this weekend. BC defeated the Warriors 4-1 on Friday night (recap here) before losing 4-3 at home (recap here).

Men’s Soccer

The Men’s soccer team was booted from the ACC Tournament after an overtime loss to Virginia Tech. Neither team scored during regulation, and BC managed just a single shot on goal over the entire game.

Volleyball

The Eagles defeated Virginia on Friday night, losing the first set 25-17 and then winning the next 3 sets by scores of 26-24, 25-17, and 30-28. Clare Naughton led all players with 21 kills, Alayna Crabtree scored an impressive 3 aces, and Anna Murphy led the game with 24 blocks.

On Sunday, BC was shut out by Pitt, losing in straight sets of 25-15, 25-19, and 25-23. Despite the loss, Anna Murphy, Jenna Pollock, and Jane Petrie each scored 2 aces.