Phil Jurkovec - Week 10 Boston College Player of the Game

Last night, the Boston College Eagles football team welcomed back their Week 1 starter, Phil Jurkovec. Rumors had been swirling all week about Jurk’s return, with many (including myself) urging skepticism that he’d make a triumphant return. But, clearly, I was wrong. Jurkovec’s status was masterfully kept under wraps all week and the Eagles took Virginia Tech by surprise for the annual Red Bandana game when Phil took the start.

His performance wasn’t spectacular, but it sure was impactful. You can read here about how Jurkovec’s presence allowed the BC running game to flourish. He also had plenty of nice-looking long throws to Zay Flowers and Jaelen Gill, accompanied by multiple QB runs that led him to be the team’s 2nd leading rusher of the day.

Pat Garwo III and his 116 rushing yards may have been the best pure performance of the game, but the return of QB Phil Jurkovec defined the night.

Previous BC Players of the Game

Week 1 vs Colgate - QB Phil Jurkovec

Week 2 @ UMass - RB Patrick Garwo III

Week 3 @ Temple - LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Week 4 vs Missouri - RB Patrick Garwo III

Week 5 @ Clemson - DBs Jaiden Woodbey & Josh DeBerry

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 vs NC State - WR Jaelen Gill

Week 8 @ Louisville - DB Jaiden Woodbey

Week 9 @ Syracuse - none