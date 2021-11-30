Boston College Football Transfer Tracker

With the end of the regular season and big roster management decisions for Coach Hafley, a few players have announced they will moving on to other parts. Hafley talked the other day about how he stayed behind while the remaining coaches hit the road for recruiting.

With the NCAA granting an extra COVID year to everyone who played during these times, BC and everyone else was able to play above the maximum 85 scholarships to give space for the super seniors returning. Afterwards, however, while all players were granted the extra year, the amount of scholarships was not increased. Coach Hafley wants and needs to bring in a full class high school recruits, but it becomes more difficult without the expected churn. He explained how he has and continues to have honest conversations with players who are in this bit of limbo across the roster and see where everyone stands. Thus, we’re going to see some faces leave, maybe more-so than usual.

Jahmin Muse may fit this mold exactly. The grad strong safety appeared in eight games this season before a season-ending neck injury late in the year. He started every game in 2020, and this season had nine tackles and an interception return for a touchdown against Colgate.

Kicker Aaron Boumerhi has entered the transfer portal too for one last go. He missed the entire season with a hip injury, but went 16-20 in 2020, and 12-18 in 2019. After a few years of tumultuous kicking, the former Temple transfer brought a steady leg. With the rise of freshman Connor Lytton, Boumerhi also fits what Hafley was speaking about.

Joe Sparacio also announced his decision to leave BC. The redshirt junior linebacker appeared in every game this year, though primarily on special teams. logging two total tackles on the season. He started nine games in his Eagles career, all in 2019.

Aidan Livingston, long snapper at BC for a number of years also entered the portal. He ended up backing up Gunner Daniel for the entirety of the season. The junior will have three years of eligibility left.

Linebacker Hugh Davis will be entering the portal as well. The redshirt junior out of Indiana appeared in nearly every game this season and registered five total tackles.

Jio Holmes, a sophomore defensive back is the sixth name thus far to enter the portal. The Cleveland native did not see action this season.