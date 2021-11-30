Charlotte North named Inside Lacrosse’s #1 player for 2022

No surprise here coming off a record-shattering, award-winning, national championship season, but Charlotte North picked up another accolade in advance of the fast-approaching 2022 season when Inside Lacrosse ranked her #1 on their annual list of top college lacrosse players for the upcoming season (men’s or women’s).

North will be looking to pick up back-to-back Tewaaraton Awards and national titles in 2022, and will enter the year considered by the media to have a strong chance at doing both.

From Inside Lacrosse:

Who else could it be? North joined a Boston College team that had been to (and fallen short) in three-straight NCAA title games, lit the internet on fire with highlights channeling her offensive coordinator Kayla Treanor, and proved to be the missing piece. She posted 94 goals, 11 assists and 170 draw controls for the title-winning Eagles, winning the Tewaaraton in the process. Then she announced she was coming back for another year.

Fellow Eagle Belle Smith is #31 in Inside Lacrosse’s list, and Hollie Schleicher is #39.

BC’s 2022 schedule hasn’t been announced yet, but expect the season to begin some time in mid-February.