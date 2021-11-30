ACC Network is finally coming to Comcast after agreement reached

After a few years of squabbling and the regular dance of Comcast subscribers around here getting confused on football Saturdays about where to find the BC game, the ACC Network and Comcast have reached a carriage agreement that will bring the network to 90 million households across the US.

The ACC Network is now available on pretty much every major TV/streaming provider, including Comcast/Xfinity, Verizon, DirecTV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Per the ACC’s release, the network will become available “in the coming weeks,” so TBD on whether it’s soon enough for Thursday night’s BC women’s basketball game vs. Penn State, or Friday night’s men’s basketball game vs. Notre Dame - two upcoming tilts at Conte Forum that will be televised on ACCN.

The other nice thing about this is that if you use a Comcast login and get ACCN you’ll be able to watch ACC Network and ACC Network Extra content all via WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App. This basically means most of your BC content will be available in one place if you’re a streamer.

No details are available yet on what tier the ACC Network will be in for Boston area subscribers. I know that SEC Network is available right now on a lower tier in Boston than Big Ten Network (which requires an extra sports package), and I suspect ACC will be similarly available as SEC given they are both part of the same ESPN deal.

Regardless of how it ends up, this is particularly good news for BC fans as Boston is one of the most Comcast-heavy cities in the ACC footprint, so this is welcome news.

5 out of BC’s 12 regular season football games this year were on ACC Network.