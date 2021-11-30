Boston College Lands Twelve Eagles on All-ACC Teams

All-ACC teams were announced, and twelve Eagles picked up honors. Two first team members, three on the second and third teams, and four more with honorable mention.

At the top, Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom both received first team accolades. Johnson has been on All-ACC teams for three years, but this was his first first team selection. Per ESPN’s advanced stats, Johnson allowed zero pressures this season and just one sack in his BC career. We saw him shuffle around on a number of occasions and excel everywhere. He is rated as the #1 guard prospect in the upcoming draft according to Todd McShay and his 32nd on his big board. Lindstrom made the first team for the second straight season. PFF gave him the third best blocking grade in the country at center. He is projected as McShay’s fifth best center.

The All-ACC Second team saw sophomores Pat Garwo and Christian Mahogany make the offensive team, and Josh DeBerry for the defense. Garwo ran for over 1,000 yards on the season, the 19th player in BC history, and ended the season as the ACC’s fourth highest rusher. Mahogany allowed only one pressure per ESPN, and PFF put him at #9 for guards in the nation. DeBerry progressed to the second team this season. PFF graded him 19th nationally at cornerback, particularly excelling against the run. We saw him deployed at nickel and how much he was asked to do.

Zay Flowers, Ben Petrula, and Brandon Sebastian round out the All-ACC third team. . After being named to the first team last season, Flowers still finished with 746 yards, good for 10th in the conference. He currently sits at fifth in career touchdowns receptions at BC with 17, and 10th in receiving yards - close to eclipsing 2,000. Petrula picked up ACC honors for the fourth straight year in his time at BC. The tackle notably finished the season with the longest consecutive start streak with 60 games. Although he was injured for three games, Sebastian still made the third team at cornerback for the first time in his career. The senior finished with four interceptions on the season.

Tyler Vrabel, Trae Barry, Marcus Valdez, and Jaiden Woodbey all collected All-ACC honorable mention. This is Vrabel’s third season with the honor.

Congrats to all of these Eagles!