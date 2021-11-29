Jeff Hafley to Sign 5 Year Extension at Boston College

News broke this afternoon that Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley has agreed to a 5-year extension with Boston College to keep him in Chestnut Hill through 2026.

SOURCE: BC and Jeff Hafley have agreed on a five-year contract extension through 2026. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 29, 2021

The coaching carousel is in full swing already for college football, with jobs like USC, Oklahoma, Florida, LSU, Washington, and more being up for grabs. Hafley was reportedly a top candidate for Washington’s head coaching job before he turned it down. BC has now locked down Hafley, probably after being leveraged by the crazy coaching market this offseason.

Jeff Hafley so far has coached 2 seasons at Boston College to some success, going 6-5 in his first year and 6-6 (pending a bowl game) in 2021. He’s also done a great job recruiting for the Eagles, putting together a 2022 class that is ranked 26th nationally and a 2023 class that so far is ranked 10th nationally, both being big benchmarks for the Boston College program.