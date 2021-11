Instead of enjoying Thanksgiving leftovers, the Eagles play host to the Bulls of USF on Monday Night and Eagles look to go for two straight wins.

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-3) vs. USF Bulls (3-2)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Monday, November 29th, 2021, Tip-Off at 7 PM ET