Jeff Hafley “plans on being at Boston College for a long time”

With the crazier than usual coaching merry-go-round shaping up for this offseason, Jeff Hafley’s name is among those that have popped up in rumor mills, with media reports suggesting he was being considered for the Washington job, and pegging him as a good candidate for the gig at Virginia Tech. Twitter rumors also abounded that Hafley may be leaving BC after two seasons.

Hafley put those rumors to bed in a press availability over the weekend, saying his intention is to remain at BC for a long time, per FootballScoop.com.

However, Hafley came out today and shared with reporters, “I do not plan on leaving.” He added, “I plan on being here for a long time.”

These comments come on the heels of Hafley also praising Dave Clawson for putting in years of work to build Wake Forest to where they are now:

“ I have a lot of respect for coach [Dave] Clawson in a lot of ways. The way he develops guys, the way he’s kind of stayed there and built it, coaches the same scheme. He’s got a lot of guys who have been around for a long time. They develop players. They’re really good coaches. That’s a really good staff of developing football players.”

Anything reported in college football should always be taken as being subject to change, but per Hafley’s comments he looks to be committed to trying to follow the same model at BC.