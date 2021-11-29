Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. USF

BC snapped a 3 game losing streak on Friday, defeating Columbia in a post-Thanksgiving match. Can the Eagles keep the momentum going today as they welcome USF to Boston?

Who: Boston College Eagles (4-3) vs. South Florida Bulls (3-2)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Monday, November 29 at 7 PM

How to Watch: The game is available to watch via ACC Network Extra.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or listen to the USF feed on iHeart Radio.

Series Record: BC and USF have only met once before, in 2019. The Eagles won that game by a score of 74-60.