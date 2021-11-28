Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 13: Volleyball Earns Senior Night Victory

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished...

Men’s Basketball

The Eagles snapped a 3 game losing streak this week, defeating Columbia by a score of 73-60 on Friday afternoon. DeMarr led BC with 15 points, and TJ Bickerstaff had an outstanding 17 rebounds. Read our full recap here.

Women’s Basketball

BC grabbed a pair of home wins this week. First, BC defeated Northeastern by a score of 57-46, with Taylor Soule scoring 21 points and freshman Maria Gakdeng recording 11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 steals.

This afternoon, BC beat Albany 77-65 thanks to 21 points from Makayla Dickens, 17 points from Taylor Soule, and 15 from Ally VanTimmeren. Full recaps can be found here and here.

Football

The Eagles ended the regular season with a real downer, falling to Wake Forest by a score of 41-10. You can read our full recap here.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team had to postpone their scheduled game this week due to a COVID outbreak.

Women’s Hockey

The Eagles lost both of their games this weekend, falling to Colgate 2-1 and Mercyhurst 4-2. Abigail Levy faced over 100 shots between the two games. Read our weekend recap here.

Volleyball

The Eagles closed out the season by defeating Virginia 3-2 on senior night. Virginia took the first set by a score of 25-20, but BC dominated the second set 25-14 before Virginia won the third set by the same score. The Eagles won the fourth set 25-18 before winning the tiebreaker 15-13. The teams were essentially evenly matched across the board, except that BC scored 7 aces and led 61-51 in digs. Alayna Crabtree led the match with 3 aces, Clare Naughton with 12 kills, and Gabby McCaa with 11 blocks.