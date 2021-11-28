Recap and Key Takeaways: Boston College Earns Win in Back & Forth Game Against Albany

Coach McNamee welcomed her former team to town this afternoon as the Boston College women’s basketball team defeated the Albany Great Danes by a score of 77-65.

Albany jumped out to an early lead, and despite a few ties midway through the first quarter, the Great Danes led 19-16 after the first 10 minutes of play. Albany’s lead was largely due to the fact that while the Eagles were shooting at 33%, the Great Danes shot 50% in the first.

The Eagles took their first lead of the game a couple minutes into the second quarter off of an Ally VanTimmeren 3 pointer, shortly followed by a Taylor Soule bucket for a 24-19 BC lead. The Great Danes got their fifth foul just over 3 minutes into the period, which gave BC an early advantage as well. However, BC’s biggest advantage came from Makayla Dickens, who hit a trio of nothing but net 3 pointers. The Eagles managed to take a 41-31 lead into halftime in no small part due to those 3s.

Albany opened the third quarter with a trio of 3s to get back into the game, and the Great Danes retook the lead just over 3 minutes into the game. The Eagles didn’t earn the lead back until there were just a couple minutes back in the game, and they lead 56-53 heading into the fourth.

The game stayed close through most of the fourth quarter, but the Eagles managed to hold a lead. The Great Danes started fouling with about 90 seconds left in the game, which allowed BC to pad the lead with free throws and earn the 77-65 victory.

Key Takeaways