Boston College Missing 10 Players to the Flu vs Wake Forest

It was announced today that 32 total Boston College players have been affected by the flu this week, and 10 players will be missing today’s game against Wake Forest as a result.

BC held a walk-thru practice Wednesday as a total of 32 players were impacted with the flu this week.



10 players out of today’s game due to the flu along with CB Josh DeBerry and DE Shitta Sillah. — Jason Baum (@JasonBaumPR) November 27, 2021

Players missing for BC include starting DB Josh DeBerry and starting DE Shitta Sillah. Both are important pieces for Boston College’s defense, as the Wake Forest offense his very high-powered and BC will need all of the defensive help they can get. Wake puts up 35+ on offense almost every week.

Boston College football has done a remarkable job with COVID, both last year and this year, avoiding any major outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic. But flu season unfortunately got to them and there’s not much you can do there.

This will be some good news for Wake Forest fans, as they look to win today to clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game, winning their division for the first time since 2006.