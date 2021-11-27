Wake Forest defeats Boston College football, 41-10

Today, the Boston College Eagles hosted the Wake Forest Demon Deacons for their final regular season game of 2021. Boston College came into the game needing a win to keep their hopes alive of finally defeating their 7 win curse. Wake Forest came into the game with a berth to the ACC Championship Game on the line. The Eagles ended up falling hard to the Demon Deacons, losing 41-10 after getting shut out from even getting a first down for the entire second half with an offense that struggled all day.

Wake Forest thoroughly controlled the first half, scoring 2 unanswered TDs to open the game and eventually went into halftime with a 24-10 lead. Wake QB Sam Hartman had an impressive 186 passing yards in the first half, includding 2 TDs to A.T. Perry. The Eagles offense couldn’t get much going as Eagles QB Phil Jurkovec had more rushing yards (66) than passing yards (19) in the first half. That ground game was working alright for BC, but not well enough to keep up with the Demon Deacons’ high-powered Slow Mesh squad.

The second half started with a controversial call. BC WR Zay Flowers ran for what looked like an incredible 73-yard TD that saw him at both sidelines in the same play, but it was called back after QB Phil Jurkovec picked up a questionable illegal blindside block penalty. From there, Boston College’s offense sputtered and Wake’s offense did what it needed. BC opened the half with 3 straight 3-and-outs and then an INT, while Wake upped their lead to 34-10 by the end of the 3rd quarter and never looked back.

Boston College drops to 6-6 and now just awaits their bowl selection fate. Wake Forest will continue on to face Pitt in the ACC championship game.