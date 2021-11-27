Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Wake Forest

After suffering a tough loss to FSU last week, BC looks to close out the season with a win against Wake Forest this afternoon. The Eagles must win this game and a bowl game in order to defeat their seven win season curse, while Wake needs to take home a victory to secure a spot in the ACC Championship. Wake is coming off their ACC only loss of the season (to Clemson).

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-5, 2-5 ACC) vs Wake Forest Demon Deacons (9-2, 6-1 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires either a negative COVID test or a vaccination card to enter the stadium.

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 27 at 12:00 PM

How to Watch: The game will air on ESPN2.

How to Listen: Listen online via BC’s websiteor locally on WEEI 93.7 FM.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcfootball on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Last Year’s Records: BC went 6-5 last season, while Wake went 4-5. Wake won the last meeting between these two teams (in 2019) by 3 points.