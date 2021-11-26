Boston College men’s basketball downs Columbia, 73-60

The Boston College men’s basketball returned to Conte Forum for a post-Thanksgiving tilt against Columbia on Friday, picking up a 73-60 win to stay undefeated at home.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-3 on the season (4-0 at Conte Forum), and snapped a three game losing streak, after two losses to Rhode Island and a setback against Utah.

With ACC play approaching, there’s not a ton of highly relevant information you can get from this one against Columbia, who drop to 2-4 on the year - but a win is a win and it was good to see BC bounce back after the first losing streak of the Earl Grant era.

Friday’s game marked the return of Brevin Galloway to the court after being out last week, a welcome sight for BC and a boost to the Eagles’ depth. Galloway played 14 minutes and chipped in 9 points.

DeMarr Langford Jr. led BC again with 15 points, while Jaeden Zackery added 14.

TJ Bickerstaff had a strong performance rebounding for BC, leading both teams with 17 boards.

The game was in some ways reminiscent of the game against Fairfield a few weeks ago - BC took the lead early, never looked back, rarely was threatened, but also didn’t exactly overwhelm Columbia, who sort of hung around all day. BC’s largest lead was 14, and Columbia never got closer than 8 in the second half.

BC has another non conference home game coming up on Monday night, this one against USF (3-2). Tipoff is at 7 PM on the ACC Network.