Are you spending your post-Thanksgiving Friday watching BC men’s basketball? What a life choice! Sound off in the comments as the game goes!

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-3) vs. Columbia Lions (2-3)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Friday, November 26 at 2 PM