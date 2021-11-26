Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Columbia

The Eagles look to snap their 3 game losing streak this afternoon as they return to Conte Forum, where they remain undefeated. Will returning home give BC the needed boost to pick up a win against Columbia?

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-3) vs. Columbia Lions (2-3)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires that attendees show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. Masks are also required indoors at BC.

Tip Off Time: Friday, November 26 at 2 PM

Series Record: BC has won all 3 previous meetings between these two teams. The Eagles won 57-53 in 1982, 81-66 in 2017, and 82-73 in 2018.