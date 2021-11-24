Boston College Football Team Hit With Flu

Earlier today, Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley announced that 15 members of the team are currently suffering from the flu.

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley says that 15 players missed practice today with the flu. Says that the outbreak was across all three phases (offense, defense, special teams). Symptomatic players were tested for COVID-19 but none were positive (whole team is vaccinated). — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 24, 2021

All 15 players missed practice today, and their status for Saturday is unknown. The outbreak occurred across positions, although we do not know the names of the ill players. Per Hafley, all 15 players were tested for COVID upon becoming symptomatic, but all tested negative. All players on the team have also been vaccinated against COVID.

This flu outbreak comes on the heels of a COVID outbreak on BC’s men’s hockey team, which had caused games scheduled for Friday and this coming Tuesday to be postponed.

This past week, 17 individuals on BC’s campus tested positive for COVID out of 6,008 tests. Of those 17 positives, 14 were undergrads.

The football team is set to face Wake Forest at Alumni Stadium on Saturday afternoon at noon. This will be the final regular season game for both teams.