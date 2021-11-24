Boston College Women’s Basketball Defeats Northeastern: Recap and Key Takeaways

It wasn’t their cleanest win ever, but Boston College defeated Northeastern by a score of 57-46 this afternoon.

The Eagles jumped out to an early lead, but Northeastern hit a pair of 3 pointers late in the first quarter to tie the game at 17. Defense was really the name of the game in the first half overall, as neither team had the best shooting accuracy but both teams were all over each other on on defense. Marnelle Garraud and Maria Gakdeng in particular had a strong defensive first half, and Gakdeng nabbed both of BC’s first half steals.

The Eagles entered the second half up just 28-25. They got a little sloppier in the third quarter, but still managed to maintain their lead. BC was up 39-35 heading into the final quarter, with Taylor Soule leading the team with 13 points and Gakdeng adding a trio of blocks to her defensive stats.

The Huskies tied the game at 39 early in the fourth before taking a 2 point lead at 8:26. The Eagles quickly regained the lead, however, with Jaelyn Batts scoring the tying basket. The Eagles ended the game with a lot of hustle, and managed to pull off the win, led by Taylor Soule (21 points, 5 rebounds) and Maria Gakdeng (11 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocks, 2 steals).

