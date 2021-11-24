Boston College Football Banter: It’s All About the Play Calling

Arthur: AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH. Cool. Now that I got that out of my system, how are we holding up?

Curtis: Look, it was a very frustrating loss, but I will say that the team looked a lot better in this loss than they did in any other loss this year. It was so frustrating because the team looked so capable of pulling out a win!

Grant: I tell you what, you have to respect the fact that they didn’t pack it in down 23 late in the 3rd quarter. That was almost an all-timer comeback.

Arthur: It really is frustrating because that was an absolutely gutsy performance to get back in the game. And all the credit in the world needs to be given to those kids who absolutely battled back. I think I’m frustrated by the play calling down the stretch that really held them up.

Curtis: I was fully invested in the BC comeback (like a fool, I should know better) and was really impressed by what they put together even if it wasn’t finished. It gives me a tiny bit of hope for the game against Wake, a bunch of hope for the bowl game, but does raise some questions about the game-planning of this coaching staff.

Will: That’s the rub isn’t it? Coaches were good enough to make the adjustments at halftime but they didn’t make the right calls to finish off. I was worried the team was going to get caught looking ahead and they kind of did. At least in the first half.

Grant: Imagine having to worry about looking past FSU to....... Wake. Lol. I think this Wake game is going to be an old Big XII style no-defense shootout. What do you think?

Curtis: Yeah pretty much. Wake’s offense is on fire. You can read this in my preview article, but they’ve scored at least 35 points in 10 of 11 games (only scored a measly 27 against Clemson). So yeah, not looking good for our defense.

Arthur: I mean, if BC can keep up. No slow starts this week.

Curtis: Fortunately, the Wake defense has given up 34+ points in 6 of their last 7, so Jurkovec and the offense should have every opportunity to come in hot. We’ll see if it actually happens, though.

Grant: Wake gives up a lot on the ground, though. I think we’re going to be able to keep up.

Arthur: I think the issue with Florida State is that BC just got bullied by a team with better athletes. BC was able to come back because it got better and more intentional with its play calling. I think BC should be able to win an athletic battle with Wake, or at least have a better shot.

Will: That’s what always worries me about FSU is you know they’re going to have high level athletes. Wake Forest should be an even match if BC plays their best and the play calling is consistent.

Grant: What do you guys think about the line of -6 at home? Feels like some decent respect, to be honest.

Curtis: Yeah I think it’s a generous line, I was expecting it to be closer to 9 or 10. But 6 is plenty reasonable given how poorly Wake’s defense has been performing.

Arthur: This has all the makings of a shootout. By the way, if a certain quarterback from Pittsburgh is thinking of going pro after this year, this is probably a decent game to have a decent game.

Grant: Don’t speak it into existence!

Arthur: True!

Will [Noted Steelers fan]: Only if another team from Pittsburgh drafts him.

Niraj: Definitely an even match, I think Vegas has seen through Wake this whole year - evident by them being underdogs against Clemson and then getting beat handily. They’ve had things break right, narrow wins over Louisville, Syracuse, NC State. They’re experiencing a season BC could have been having. Given the injuries and performance last week, 6 feels about right. These guys play mostly close. #theRivalry should be a great game.