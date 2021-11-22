Boston College Men’s Hockey Postpones Games Against Notre Dame and Harvard Due to COVID Protocol

This afternoon, Boston College Athletics announced that the men’s hockey program is postponing its next two games due to COVID-19 protocols. The Eagles were scheduled to play at Notre Dame on Friday, November 26 and to host Harvard at Conte on Tuesday, November 30.

The athletic department did not release information about the number of players affected or the specific players affected.

Per BC’s website, there have been 17 positive COVID tests on campus this week out of 6,008 total tests. Of those 17 positives, 14 were undergraduates.

This is the second Boston College/Notre Dame men’s hockey game that has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, as the Eagles received a bye in the NCAA Tournament last spring following a COVID shutdown for the Fighting Irish.

The Eagles’ are coming off of a 1-0-1 weekend against a less than stellar Maine team and are currently 7-5-2 on the season and 5-3-1 in Hockey East play.

Boston College is next scheduled to play on Tuesday, December 7 at Conte, hosting Brown.