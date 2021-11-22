BC Interruption Player of the Week: Megan Kramer (Swimming)

BC Interruption’s Player of the Week this week is Megan Kramer, a freshman on BC’s swim team who comes to BC from Raynham, MA. The Eagles competed in the Terrier Invitational this weekend, coming in first place ahead of Georgetown, BU, UMass, Fairfield, and Northeastern. The Eagles won 11 golds, 11 silvers, and 11 bronzes at the meer.

Kramer set a program record in the women’s 400 individual medley, swimming it in 4:20.03 during preliminaries and beating the previous record by over 2 seconds. She then beat her own record in the finals, swimming the same race in 4:19.25.

In addition to her first place finish in the 400 IM, she finished first in the 500 women’s free, the 1650 women’s free, and 5th in the 200 women’s fly.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

Megan Kramer, Swimming: 11/21

DeMarr Langford Jr., Men’s Basketball: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11