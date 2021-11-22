Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 12: Split Weekends All Around

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished...

Men’s Basketball

The men’s basketball team went 0-3 this week, losing to URI twice and Utah once. You can read our full recaps of the games here: URI 57, BC 49, Utah 68, BC 61 and URI 71, BC 65.

Women’s Basketball

The women’s basketball team went 1-1 this week, suffering a bad loss to BU before earning a comeback win at Providence. You can read our full recaps here: BU 69, BC 65 and BC 85, Providence 73.

Fencing

The Eagles started out the week at the Fencing Beanpot, where both the men and the women defeated MIT and Brandeis but fell to Harvard. The Eagles then went undefeated at the Northeast Fencing Conference on Sunday, as the men went 5-0 and the women went 7-0.

Football

The football team suffered its first loss since Jurkovec’s return, falling to FSU by a score of 26-23. Read our full recap here.

Men’s Hockey

The men’s hockey team completely dominated Maine on Thursday night, picking up a 6-2 victory. Unfortunately, on Friday night the Eagles (who were without Drew Helleson and Marshall Warren) tied the Black Bears 2-2 before “losing” in the shootout - the game counts as a tie, but the shootout winner gets an extra point in the standings. Read our full recaps here and here.

Women’s Hockey

The Eagles went 1-1 this weekend, defeating Holy Cross and then falling to BU.

The Eagles started out with a 2-0 lead against Holy Cross as Kelly Browne scored at 2:50 in the first and then Gaby Roy scored at 2:16 in the second. Holy Cross closed out the second period with a pair of goals to tie the game, but Abby Newhook retook the BC lead with an unassisted goal early in the third, and Kelly Browne scored her second goal of the game late in the period to secure a 4-2 victory. Abigail Levy made 37 saves in the win.

On Sunday, despite Levy’s best efforts and 40 (!!) saves, the Eagles fell to BU by a score of 5-4. The Terriers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead under 5 minutes into the game, but Caroline DiFiore and Sidney Fess closed the period out with goals to tie the game up. BU scored the only goal of the second period, but Caroline Goffredo tied things at 3 just 22 seconds into the third. BU retook the lead at 4:32 but Kelly Browne tied things up on the power play 3 minutes later. Unfortunately for BC, the Terriers scored the only other goal of the game to earn the win.

Volleyball

The Eagles lost both of their games this weekend, losing to Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

BC won the first set against Virginia Tech by a score of 25-18, but lost the remaining 3 sets 25-22, 25-19, and 25-22. Despite losing, the Eagles led the Hokies in nearly every stat: points were 71-66, kills were 58-41, assists were 57-41, and digs were 60-41. Clare Naughton led all players with 17 kills and Anna Murphy led the game with 17 digs.

On Sunday, BC fell in straight sets of 25-18, 25-22, and 25-20 to Wake Forest. Despite the loss, Amaka Chukwujekwu did earn her place as the program’s all-time leader in blocks with 452. Gabby McCaa actually led the game in blocks with 7, and Katrina Jensen scored 2 aces for BC in the loss.