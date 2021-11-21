FINAL: Boston College 65 vs. URI 71 - Post-Game Analysis

For the second time in a week, the Eagles faced off against the URI Rhodys in the “Losers Bracket” in the Sunshine Slam tournament in Daytona Beach. Needless to say, the trip down south did not fair well for the Eagles as they dropped both of their matchups with the second one coming today at the hands of the URI.

The first half seemed very deja vu to the first game of the season the Eagles played against URI where BC’s offense was completely stuffed by a sturdy Rhody’s defense. The Eagles simply could not find any offensive production and were consistently turning the ball over finishing with 10 turnovers in the first half. Passing was sloppy as the Eagles were not playing team ball with them only recording 3 assists in the entire half. They were also unsuccessful at closing out the perimeter as URI’s Antwan Walker came off the bench going 100% from the field including two momentum sealing threes.

As mentioned, it was frustrating not seeing any BC player step up on the offensive end and take control as Demarr Langford was the only one who could seem to get going early but finished as the leading scorer for the Eagles in the first with seven points. All-in-all, things were shaping up to be a similar to the contest earlier in the week as the Eagles were only able to score 24 first half points. Fortunately, the Eagles were able to keep the game in reach with their defense holding URI to 34 points going to the locker room.

The second half saw a little more of urgency coming from the Eagles. James Karnik was the first one to get things going for the Eagles as he was able to muscle his way into the paint for some solid put-backs as well draining a clutch three from the perimeter. Unfortunately for the Eagles, every time the team could sniff out an opportunity to take the lead URI was able to answer with a few clutch shots of their own. BC was able to close the gap down to as little as 5 points before URI’s Ishmael El-Amin and Jeremy Sheppard were able to get hot from deep and drain some momentum stalling three pointer. I will give credit to the Eagles as they did try to claw their way back even when things looked bleak with Jaeden Zackery responding to URI’s fight to close with a few threes of his own on his way to a team high 19 points. Nonetheless, it was little to late as URI had built a nice cushion throughout the game to be able to escape out of the stadium with a win.

BC has now dropped three in a row and they look to right the ship on Friday as they play host to Columbia on Friday with tip-off set for 2 PM.