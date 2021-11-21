Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island

Mere days after losing to URI in Rhode Island, the Eagles will face the Rams again on the second day of the Sunshine Slam after both teams lost on day 1. Rhode Island earned the win when these teams last met (on Wednesday), coming away with a 57-49 victory. Yesterday’s loss to Tulsa was URI’s first of the season.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-2) vs. Rhode Island Rams (3-1)

Where: Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, FL

Stadium COVID Protocol: If the arena has COVID protocols, they don’t make them easy to locate!

Tip Off Time: Sunday, November 21 at 5 PM

How to Watch: The game is only available on FloSports, which requires a subscription.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have a 38-15 lead against the Rams since the teams first met in 1911. As noted earlier, the Rams won the last meeting which was...4 days ago.