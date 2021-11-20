Boston College Women’s Basketball Completes Comeback at Providence

Things got off to a shaky start for the Boston College women’s basketball team today, as the Eagles entered both the second quarter and the second half down a few baskets to Providence. The Eagles showed resilience however, scoring 30 points in the third quarter and 28 in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback and earn an 85-73 victory.

The Friars managed to keep Taylor Soule from making a huge offensive impact today, limiting BC’s star to just 11 points and 3 rebounds - a lot for many players, but low for BC’s star. Luckily, BC has plenty of other players that can step up and score when needed. Marnelle Garraud led the Eagles with 17 points and 5 rebounds, including going 4-for-6 from behind the arc. Cameron Swartz and freshman Maria Gakdeng also made a good impact for the Eagles, both scoring 15 points and grabbing 5 boards.

The Eagles made 15 turnovers, which is still more than we would like to see, but they forced 19 turnovers from Providence. On defense, BC grabbed 6 steals and made 7 blocks, with Jaelyn Batts standing out - Batts recorded 2 blocks, 1 steal, and 5 rebounds (4 of which were defensive).

Next up, BC plays Northeastern on Wednesday at 2 PM at Conte.