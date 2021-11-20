Boston College vs. Wake Forest Kickoff Time Set for Noon

Earlier tonight, the ACC announced that Boston College and Wake Forest will have a kickoff time of 12 PM next Saturday, November 27. The game will air on ESPN2 and will be broadcast locally on WEEI 93.7 FM.

If the Eagles want to exceed their 7-win curse, they will need to win both this game and whatever bowl game they end up at (the Fenway Bowl?). On the other side of things, Wake Forest needs to win this game to ensure a spot in the ACC Championship Game.

The Eagles come into their last game of the regular season having just lost a rough game to Florida State by a score of 26-23, while Wake Forest just lost to Clemson by a score of 48-27.

The last time the Eagles and Wake Forest met was in 2019, when the Demon Deacons defeated BC at Alumni on Parents’ Weekend with a 27-24 final score.