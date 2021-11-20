Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Utah: Game Recap

Leaving the New England cold behind them BC travelled to the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach where they faced the Utah Utes in their first game of the tournament.

Even with the Florida sun the Eagles got off to a slow start falling behind, but the Eagles kept the game close till and with 7:52 left in the half Quinten Post hit a three-ball to finish off an 8-0 run and give BC a 2-point lead. BC went into the locker with a slim 2-point lead, 32-30. In the first half BC shot 48.1% from the floor and 57.1 from beyond the arc. However, the Eagles struggled at the free -throw line only going 2-5.

The second half saw a lot of back and forth action with the lead changing multiple times. With 11:27 to go Utah stretched the lead to 41-46. The Eagles battled back and with 7 minutes to go Eagles were able to draw to within one thanks to a 2 for 2 free throw line trip from DeMarr Langford Jr. From there the Eagles kept the game within reach but they couldn’t seem stop the Utes. There was a 1:11 stretch where neither team scored till James Karnik hit two free throws to cut the Utah lead to 2 points. Late in the game the Eagles had their chances to tie the ball game but they couldn't convert. Eagles drew a shot clock violation with 3:03 left in the half but couldn’t convert on the opportunity and the Utes hit a two point game to extend their lead to 4. Then James Karnik missed a mid range jumper that would have tied the game with 1:23 left in the game. The killer followed quickly after that when Utah’s Marco Anthony threw down a dunk with 0:54 left which BC followed up with a missed three pointer from Jaeden Zackery and BC had to start fouling afterwards. The Eagles couldn’t cut the lead any closer from there and ended up losing 61 to 68.

This was certainly a frustrating loss for the Eagles as they played well enough to keep the game close but not well enough to reclaim the lead. Jaeden Zackery finished the game as BC’s scoring leader with 15 points. BC’s 14 turnovers really hurt them down the stretch in the game as they did shoot 42.3% from the floor and 50% from beyond the 3-point arc and they out rebounded Utah 32 to 28. This Eagles team has some promise but they still have a long way to go.