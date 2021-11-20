Boston College Men’s Basketball vs Utah: Gamethread

At 5 PM tonight, the Boston College men’s basketball team begins play in the Sunshine Slam. The Eagles will face Utah in tonight’s game, which airs on the subscription site FloSports. You can also follow along via live stats on BC’s website or by following @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter. Or, you can listen locally 850 AM or from anywhere on BC’s website.

Will this Eagles squad follow in the footsteps of football, who lost to FSU earlier tonight, or of women’s basketball, who defeated Providence this afternoon? Sound off in the comments with your pregame predictions and in-game thoughts!