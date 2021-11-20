LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley & DB Brandon Sebastian Return From Injury

Boston College announced today that LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley and DB Brandon Sebastian will return to the starting line-up today against Florida State. Both are important leaders to this defense. Graham-Mobley was Boston College’s leading tackler before he went down with an injury against Louisville. Sebastian made the memorable interception to seal the game against Mizzou in OT this year, and he also went down with an injury against Louisville. The return of these 2 is important, as the Boston College defense will need all of the help it can get against an FSU offense that has found new footing under starting QB Jordan Travis.

The Boston College secondary has been one of the best in the ACC and in the nation in large part thanks to these two. The defense will still be missing DE Shitta Sillah and DB Josh DeBerry, a couple other important players, so Boston College still isn’t completely at full strength.