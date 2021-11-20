Gamethread: Boston College Football vs Florida State

Football is fun again! Today the Eagles and Phil Jurkovec take on FSU at Alumni as they look to close out the season with a pair of wins and break the ceiling set by “Seven Win Steve”.

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-4, 2-4 ACC) vs Florida State University (4-6, 3-4 ACC)

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Stadium COVID Protocol: Boston College requires either a negative COVID test or a vaccination card to enter the stadium.

Kickoff Time: Saturday, November 20 at 12:00 PM

Last Year’s Records: BC went 6-5 last season, while FSU went 3-6, including losing all 4 away games.