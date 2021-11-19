Boston College Men’s Hockey Ties Maine, “Loses” Shootout

The Boston College men’s hockey team continues to struggle to win 2 games in a week, as they tied Maine tonight 2-2 and then “lost” the shootout.

BC was without top defensemen Marshall Warren and Drew Helleson tonight.



The Eagles got off to a slow start with regards to shots of goal, but Jack St. Ivany took a pass from captain Marc McLaughlin and directed it right into the net to put the Eagles up 1-0 on their second shot on goal of the game. BC had a couple other great chances, but both bounced off the crossbar or the post, and the team took a 1-0 lead into intermission.

Maine began dominating play partway through the second period, and the Black Bears tied things up just over halfway through the period to tie the game. The teams came out for the final 20 minutes of regulation in a 1-1 tie.

Maine took their first lead of the weekend a few minutes into the third period, going up 2-1 on a pretty soft goal.

Patrick Giles took a pass from Eamon Powell with just over 8 minutes to go in regulation, getting in front of the Maine defenders and setting up a perfect shot to tie the game at 2. Neither team was able to net another goal in regulation, and the game went into overtime at 2-2.

Neither team scored in overtime, and the game went to shootout to determine who would get the extra point in the standings (the game will be recorded as a tie). Eamon Powell scored for BC, but Maine scored a pair and won the shootout.