Top-ranked recruit Will Smith commits to Boston College hockey

Jerry York is showing no sign of slowing down on the recruiting trail, adding to a monster class of 2023 by landing the commitment of Will Smith, the #1-ranked American prospect and #2 overall prospect in his birth year per ranking site Neutral Zone.

Smith, a member of the US national Under-17 team, recently decommitted from Northeastern. A 6’0’’ center from Lexington, MA, Smith is expected to be a top prospect in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Smith has scored 19 points in 16 games so far with the USNTDP U-17s and will likely factor in to U18 and World Junior teams in the next few years. Prior to heading to the national team, he played for the Boston Jr. Eagles, which is becoming, naturally, a nice pipeline for BC.

The next two recruiting classes for BC are shaping up nicely.

BC is currently slated to bring in four members of this year’s USNTDP U18 t - Cutter Gauthier, a left winger rated #3 in his class by Neutral Zone; Charlie Leddy and Seamus Powell on D; and goalie Dylan Silverstein. Next year will also see the arrival of Andre Gasseau, a US U18 forward who is playing this year with the USHL’s Fargo Force.

The 2023 class features commits now from 3 of the top 6 and 5 of the top 20 players in the country per Neutral Zone - Smith (#2), Aram Minnetian (#5), Ryan Leonard (#6), Will Vote (#13), and Drew Fortescue (#20).