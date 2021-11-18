Boston College women’s basketball falls at BU, 69-65

It was a tough night all around for Boston College’s basketball teams in non-conference play, as the women’s team traveled to Boston University on Wednesday night and lost, 69-65.

Taylor Soule continued her strong start to the season with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to fuel the Eagles to a victory, handing BC their first loss on the year after breezing to wins over Harvard and Holy Cross to start the season.

This definitely counts as a surprising and disappointing L as BU was coming off a 69-40 loss to Princeton. Additionally, BC hammered BU 88-57 the last time these two teams met, in December of 2019.

A significant issue for BC on Wednesday night is that nobody really was able to make a major impact on the game beyond Soule, as BC’s second leading scorer was Marnelle Garraud at 9 points.

BC was also unable to get to the line, going just 5-for-8 in free throws, while BU went 13-for-16 — enough to be the difference in a game where both teams’ field goal percentage was in the 40s.

Next up for the team is another local matchup on the road, traveling to Providence College on Saturday.