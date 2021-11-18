Boston College women’s basketball falls at BU, 69-65

It was a tough night all around for Boston College’s basketball teams in non-conference play, as the women’s team traveled to Boston University on Wednesday night and lost, 69-65.
Taylor Soule continued her strong start to the season with 25 points, but it wasn’t enough to fuel the Eagles to a victory, handing BC their first loss on the year after breezing to wins over Harvard and Holy Cross to start the season.
This definitely counts as a surprising and disappointing L as BU was coming off a 69-40 loss to Princeton. Additionally, BC hammered BU 88-57 the last time these two teams met, in December of 2019.
A significant issue for BC on Wednesday night is that nobody really was able to make a major impact on the game beyond Soule, as BC’s second leading scorer was Marnelle Garraud at 9 points.
BC was also unable to get to the line, going just 5-for-8 in free throws, while BU went 13-for-16 — enough to be the difference in a game where both teams’ field goal percentage was in the 40s.
Next up for the team is another local matchup on the road, traveling to Providence College on Saturday.
Loading comments...