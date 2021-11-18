Boston College Football vs Florida State: Link Round-Up

The return of Phil Jurkovec has re-ignited the BC season and the Eagles are on a two game winning streak. Next up is the Florida State Seminoles, a team having a down and out season but is coming off an emotional victory over their rival Miami Hurricanes.
To prepare for the matchup with the Seminoles, here’s a roundup of previews and content:
- Read BC Interruption’s very own Curtis Flannery and Peter Caliguri preview the Seminoles Offense and Defense.
- Read BC Interruption’s pre-season preview to see where we were right and wrong with what type of opponent the Seminoles would be.
- Jeff Hafley gave us an update on some key injuries ahead of Saturday’s game.
- The Boston Herald’s BC beat writer Rich Thompson wrote about how Phil Jurkovec is back in the national spotlight after his performance in Atlanta.
- Our friends at Eagle Insider rounded up Bowl Game projections for BC, with the projections ranging from the Sun Bowl vs. Oregon State as probably the most attractive possibility, to the First Responder Bowl against Eastern Tennessee as the least enticing. There were also the perennial projections of BC to the Pinstripe, Military, and now Fenway Bowl.
- Tallahassee.com wrote about how FSU QB Jordan Travis’s career trajectory was altered when he made his first career start at BC in 2019.
- Read Tomahawk Nation’s own Tommy Mire’s report on FSU’s week leading up to the match-up with BC.
