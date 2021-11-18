Last Call To Newton: That‘s Called A Winning Streak

Legend has it that Phil Jurkovec is still walking into the end zone at Bobby Dodd to this day.

BC’s returning quarterback had his first big game since returning from injury, getting credited for five all-purpose touchdowns to propel the Eagles to a 40-31 victory over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlanta.

Arthur and Patrick break down the Eagles’ victory over the Yellow Jackets, and look ahead to this upcoming week when the Seminoles of Florida State come to town. Arthur and Patrick break down what they think will be a high scoring game, and talk about who they think will come out in top in Saturday afternoon’s matchup between the two teams.

