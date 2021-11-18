Game Times, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Hockey vs. Maine

Another week, another chance for BC men’s hockey to shake the constant 1-1 weekend results. Will playing on Thursday and Friday instead of Friday and Saturday break the curse?! Maine’s only victory this season has been a 6-5 overtime win against Merrimack, so BC should be able to pull off a pair of wins here...

Who: Boston College Eagles (6-5-1, 4-3-0 HEA) vs Maine Black Bears (1-8-1, 1-5-0 HEA)

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Rink COVID Protocol: All attendees must show a negative COVID test or a vaccination card. Masks are required in Conte.

Puck Drop Time: Thursday, November 18 at 7 PM / Friday, November 19 at 7 PM

How to Watch: Game 1 will air on NESN and game 2 will air on NESN+. Online links are here: Game 1, Game 2.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or online on BC’s website.

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted on BC’s website.