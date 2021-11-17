Game Thread: Boston College men’s basketball at Rhode Island (6 PM, CBSSN)

It’s game day for Boston College men’s basketball, as they make the short but traffic-heavy trip to Kingston, RI to take on the Rhode Island Rams.

After a 3-0 start, BC now has a few firsts for the season:

1) Their first road game

2) Their first game against a KenPom top-150 opponent (URI is ranked #91 so far after a 2-0 start, while BC is at #127)

3) The first game on honest-to-goodness television rather than streaming-only, to the extent that the CBS Sports Network counts as television (debatable)

Tonight’s game tips off at 6 PM ET in Little Rhody, with CBSSN available on Comcast, Verizon, Youtube TV, and numerous other common providers - and therefore more accessible than the ACC Network for those in Comcast-land.

BC won last season’s contest with the Rams, 69-64, at Conte Forum — the Eagles’ first win over URI since 2007, after Rhody won contests in 2009, 2010, and 2012.

We’ll see if this year’s Eagles - and especially the Langfords - can continue their solid start to the season with a tougher opponent on tap. A win tonight would be a nice sign for Earl Grant & co. as they ramp up toward ACC play.

Discuss the game here, or join us over on Twitter at @BCInterruption.