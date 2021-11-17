Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. Maine: Preview & Predictions

Last week was the same old, same old — the Eagles went 1-1, winning against UConn and then dropping a game to UMass Lowell. This week, they take on the Maine Black Bears, who have been struggling to start their season.

WHO:

Boston College Eagles (6-5-1) vs Maine Black Bears (1-8-1)

WHEN:

Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19. Both games are at 7PM.

WHERE:

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

HOW TO WATCH:

Thursday’s game will be on NESN, and Friday’s will be on NESN+. For folks outside of the New England area, the game will be streaming on College Sports Live.

FOLLOW ALONG:

@bcinterruption and @bchockey on Twitter

SO, WHAT’S THE DEAL WITH MAINE:

Last season, the Black Bears went 3-11-2. This season, Maine has continued to struggle, going 1-8-1, only earning a OT win against Merrimack. One of the big questions last season was how Maine would play after the loss of goalie Jeremy Swayman to the Boston Bruins organization — Victor Ostman and Matthew Thiessen split time in net last year, and they seem to be doing the same this season, so it’ll be interesting to see if BC will face both goalies this weekend.

The last time BC played Maine, the Eagles came away with the sweep, winning 4-2 and 3-0.

KEY BC PLAYER TO WATCH:

Brandon Kruse had three points last weekend, assisting on the thrilling game winning goal against UConn and then assisting on the tying goal after the Eagles were down 2-0 to Lowell in the second period.

PREDICTIONS:

*shrugs*

Given the trend of this season, I think the Eagles are going to go 1-1 this weekend despite Maine’s record. Give me a 5-2 BC win and then a 2-1 Maine win. (please prove me wrong!!)

HOT BEVERAGE OF THE GAME:

Decaf coffee. This series feels like it has the potential to be a drag, but it’s also at 7pm and there’s no need for the caffeine in regular coffee to keep us awake all night.