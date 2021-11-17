 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tip-Off Time, How to Watch, and More: Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island

By Laura Berestecki
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 12 Holy Cross at Boston College

The Eagles look to keep their winning streak going tonight as they make the short road trip to Rhode Island to take on URI. The Rams are also 2-0 this season, defeating both Boston University and Bryant so far.

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (2-0)

Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, RI

Stadium COVID Protocol: “All persons aged 12 and over attending in-person Campus Events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of game time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of game time.” Masks are also required.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, November 17 at 6 PM

How to Watch: The game will be available on CBS Sports Network. You can watch online here.

How to Listen: Listen locally on WEEI 850 AM or on BC’s website.

How to Follow: Follow along via @bcinterruption and @bcmbb on Twitter

Live Stats: Live stats will be posted here.

Series Record: The Eagles have a 38-14 lead against the Rams since the teams first met in 1911. The Eagles won the last matchup between the two teams, in 2020, by a close score of 69-64.

