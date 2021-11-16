Jeff Hafley press conference: Injury updates on Sebastian, Graham-Mobley, Deberry, and Sillah

Jeff Hafley gave his weekly post-Tuesday practice media availability earlier today, and gave some updates about injuries:

BC fans got some minor updates on four key cogs of the defense who are banged up:

Brandon Sebastian, Isaiah Graham-Mobley, Josh Deberry, and Shitta Sillah. Hafley described all four as ‘day to day,’ but did so in a way that made it seem like all four have a chance to see the field. Sebastian and Graham-Mobley seem closest to a return.

“Sebastian and IGM practiced today, so I’m hopeful... Deberry is day-to-day, so I’m hopeful... it was good to see IGM and Sebastian running around today.”

“Shitta will be day to day. He was close to going back in, he wanted to back in [Saturday], they put a brace on it.”

You can watch the full video of Hafley’s press availability above.

He also spoke about Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis, describing him as “really athletic - he accelerates really well, he’s throwing the ball better... he’s starting to make better decisions” after the team had issues with interceptions earlier in the year.

On BC’s defense allowing the fewest pass completions in the country, he called it a full team defensive effort, crediting both the rush and the coverage. He also gave credit to the defensive staff, particularly for the secondary being in the right spots.