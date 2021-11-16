Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Rhode Island Game Preview

Game Info

Who: Boston College Eagles (3-0) vs. Rhode Island Rams (2-0)

Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center, Kingston, RI

Stadium COVID Protocol: “All persons aged 12 and over attending in-person Campus Events must either show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 OR proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of game time or proof of a negative COVID-19 antigen test (rapid test) taken within 6 hours of game time.” Masks are also required.

Tip Off Time: Wednesday, November 17 at 6 PM

Stats Breakdown

Points Per Game: BC: 76.7; URI: 77.0

Opponent Points Per Game: BC: 58.7; URI: 63.0

FG%: BC: .532; URI: .495

FT%: BC: .639; URI: .717

Rebounds Per Game: BC: 34.7; URI: 44.0

Turnovers Per Game: BC: 12.0; URI: 18.0

Steals Per Game: BC: 7.7; URI: 9.5

Blocks Per Game: BC: 2.0; URI: 11.0

Leading Scorer: BC: DeMarr Langford Jr. (17.3 PPG); URI: Ishmael Leggett (15.5 PPG)

Players to Watch

As BC starts to slowly make way into the more difficult section of the schedule, it will be important to see if the Langford brothers can keep up their scoring. They’ve been BC’s leaders across the court so far, and the team’s success will depend on their success.

Prediction

I think BC wins this one, although probably not by 30 points like they did against Holy Cross haha. Maybe BC 73, Rhode Island 65?