Boston College vs Florida State - Offense Preview

A 4-6 Florida State Seminoles squad is rolling into Chestnut Hill this Saturday to face the 6-4 Boston College Eagles. FSU will be ungry to end the year with 2 wins to become bowl-eligible, especially as they ride high after their upset win against Miami last week. The FSU offense has been a bit all over the place this season, but they’re starting to find their groove with QB Jordan Travis at the helm. Take a look at how they’re doing and how BC may match-up:

Quarterback

FSU has been going at it with a couple QBs this season, but Jordan Travis has emerged as the weekly starter at this point. He’s led FSU to victory in 4 of his 6 contests, and has only lost to the good defenses of Clemson and Notre Dame. In those 6 games, Travis is averaging 164 passing YPG, has only dipped below a 60% completion percentage twice, and has a 9-4 TD-INT ratio (3 INTs came against Notre Dame). He’s hot off of his big comeback against Miami last week, in which he threw for 274 yards at a 69% clip and ran for 62 yards & 2 TDs, and will be tough for the Boston College defense to prepare for.

Running backs

Florida State’s lead back is sophomore Jashaun Corbin, but the Seminoles often employ a couple others for rushing duties as well. Freshman Treshaun Ward has been getting as many as 12 carries in a game and is a significant factor in the passing game in a way that Corbin is not. No matter who has the ball, though, FSU still finds success on the ground. They average 187 rushing yards per game and score a rushing TD about twice in every contest, so the relatively-weak BC interior may be in for a long day. Of course, the same thing was said about Georgia Tech’s rushing attack last week, and the Eagles were able to make adjustments that mostly kept the Yellow Jackets in check for the second half.

Receivers

The Florida State offense is pretty deep at WR and TE, but no top-tier talent has emerged for the Seminoles. An impressive 9 players have double-digit receptions for the year, but only 3 receivers have broken 200 total yards on the season. One of those guys (Keyshawn Helton) got injured 2 weeks ago and is questionable to play against BC. The exemplary Boston College secondary will have good odds of succeeding against an FSU receiving corps that has yet to find its leaders and struggles to complete longer throws.