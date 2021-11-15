BC Interruption Player of the Week: DeMarr Langford Jr. (Men’s Basketball)

One of the major factors in the men’s basketball team starting the Earl Grant era with a 3-0 record has been DeMarr Langford Jr., and that’s why he’s our player of the week.

Langford is averaging 17.3 points per game so far, and he led the Eagles in scoring against both Dartmouth (16 points) and Holy Cross (20 points). He also went 8-for-8 on free throws against Holy Cross, and is currently shooting 63% on field goals across 3 games.

Outside of scoring, Langford is averaging 4.7 rebounds a game and 2 assists per game. Almost all of Langford’s rebounds have been on defense, which is scoresheet evidence of the impact he had on both sides of BC’s game this week.

2021-22 BC Interruption Players of the Week

Hannah Bilka, Women’s Hockey: 10/25

Pat Garwo III, Football: 9/27

Sarah Johnson, Field Hockey: 9/20

Phil Jurkovec, Football: 11/8

DeMarr Langford Jr.: 11/15

Abigail Levy, Women’s Hockey: 10/4

Jack McBain, Men’s Hockey: 11/1

Lauren White, Women’s Cross Country: 10/11