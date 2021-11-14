Boston College Athletics Wrap Up, Week 11: Both Basketball Teams Start Hot

Need a recap of what happened on the Heights last week? Here’s what your favorite Eagles’ teams accomplished...

Men’s Basketball

BC went 3-for-3 to start the season, defeating Dartmouth 73-57, Holy Cross 85-55, and Fairfield 72-64. You can read our full recaps here, here, and here.

Women’s Basketball

The Eagles picked up a pair of wins this week, defeating Harvard 86-60 and Holy Cross 75-50. Taylor Soule was the leading scorer in both games, and she scored her 1,000 career point against Harvard. Read our full recaps here and here.

Football

In a game that started with lots of chaos, the Eagles defeated Georgia Tech by a score of 41-30. Read our full recap here.

Men’s Hockey

BC continues to be unable to win more than 1 game a weekend. The Eagles started off with a 2-1 victory over UConn on Friday night before losing to UMass Lowell 4-2 on Saturday. Read our full recaps here and here.

Women’s Hockey

The Eagles played a pair of games against Providence this weekend. On Friday, the Eagles scored first, with Gaby Roy breaking a 0-0 tie midway through the 2nd period. Unfortunately for BC, the Friars would score twice in the 3rd to earn a 2-1 victory.

On Saturday, Abby Newhook was the hero for BC. She put the Eagles up 1-0 at 7:48 in the second period, and then scored the overtime game winning goal after Providence tied things up in the third, earning BC a 2-1 OT win.

Also of note: Abigail Levy made over 30 saves in both games for BC, as she has been consistently doing all year.

Volleyball

A pair of comeback sets helped BC to victory in their only game this week, as the Eagles defeated Duke 3-1 despite being down for portions of both the first and fourth sets. The Eagles won sets 1, 2, and 4 by scores of 28-26, 25-13, and 27-25, and dropped set 3 to Duke by just 2 points.

BC scored an impressive 10 aces during the match, with Clare Naughton and Grace Penn each scoring 3. Naughton also led the Eagles with 12 kills and was second on the team with 11 digs.