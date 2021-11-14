Phil Jurkovec - Week 11 Boston College Player of the Game

Yesterday afternoon, the Boston College Eagles defeated the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 41-30 to gain their sixth win on the season to become bowl-eligible. BC QB Phil Jurkovec has earned our player of the game honors for the contest after going 13-20 passing for 310 yards, 2 TDs, and 0 INTs. Add onto that his 71 rushing yards for 3 TDs and his performance cannot be understated.

Jurkovec began the scoring for BC by throwing 2 incredible long passes to a wide-open Zay Flowers downfield for 2 TDs that combined for 89 yards total. For the rest of the game, he was a force to be reckoned with on the ground in the redzone, scoring the rest of BC’s TDs himself, including a 31 yard dash that essentially sealed the Eagles’ victory.

His passing was impressive all game, too, especially downfield. Multiple long strikes to players like Jaelen Gill and Jaden Williams had the Georgia Tech defense stretched to their absolute limit. In the first half, Jurkovec didn’t even complete a pass that gained under 10 yards. They all went for 10 or longer. The deep ball was his strength and he exploited it for the win.

Sometimes it’s a cop-out to choose the winning QB as the player of the game, but Jurkovec truly deserved it after an explosive offensive performance that largely ran through him all day.

Previous BC Players of the Game

Week 1 vs Colgate - QB Phil Jurkovec

Week 2 @ UMass - RB Patrick Garwo III

Week 3 @ Temple - LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley

Week 4 vs Missouri - RB Patrick Garwo III

Week 5 @ Clemson - DBs Jaiden Woodbey & Josh DeBerry

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 vs NC State - WR Jaelen Gill

Week 8 @ Louisville - DB Jaiden Woodbey

Week 9 @ Syracuse - none

Week 10 vs Virginia Tech - QB Phil Jurkovec