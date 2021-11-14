Game Thread: Boston College men’s basketball vs. Fairfield (4 PM)

After wins against Dartmouth and Holy Cross to open up the 2021-22 season, Boston College men’s basketball returns to the hardwood at Conte Forum tonight at 4 PM ET for their third non-conference matchup of the season, a game against the Fairfield Stags.

Fairfield is 0-1 on the season after a pretty solid showing in their opening game, losing 80-73 at Providence College on Tuesday night,.

BC has a 27-11 all-time mark against Fairfield, including a win in the last matchup in 2018, but the loss to the Stags in 2016 is still fairly fresh in the mind for fans.

You can watch today’s game on ACC Network Extra via watchespn.com for ACC Network subscribers. Link: https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=4138f308-fb27-459a-9691-e8b7e9f1354f

If you can’t be there or watch, follow along on Twitter at @BCMBB. We’ll also have quick reactions and commentary here at BC Interruption, along with full coverage, as Earl Grant looks to make his mark in Chestnut Hill.

The game tips off at 4 PM - discuss it here!

Go Eagles!