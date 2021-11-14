Boston College Men’s Basketball vs. Fairfield: Final Thoughts and Predictions

The Boston College Eagles are riding a two game winning streak going into Sunday afternoon’s matchup with fellow Jesuit institution Fairfield. The Eagles will hope to continue their momentum against a Fairfield team that comes into Sunday winless.

Game Information

Fairfield Stags (0-1, 0-0 MAAC)

vs.

Boston College (2-0, 0-0 ACC)

ACC Network Extra/Glorified ESPN3

Last Time Out

Boston College defeated Holy Cross 85-55 at Conte Forum Friday evening. The Eagles were buoyed by a 20 point effort from DeMarr Langford and a 15 point effort by T.J. Bickerstaff in 19 minutes of service.

Fairfield fell to Providence 80-73 on November 9th in a game that was surprisingly close given the matchup. Zach Crisler led the Stags with 14 points.

Players to Look Out For

Supreme Cook is a player who is strong on the offensive glass. He and Taj Benning could give the Eagles fits underneath the hoop.

Will TJ Bickerstaff and DeMarr Langford be able to continue their efforts against a Fairfield team that may give the Eagles their first real tough test of the year?

Taylor Swift .gif of the Game

The Eagles looked really strong against Holy Cross last Friday. Hard not to feel some sort of confidence about how the team looks. It’s still early, but a guy can dream right?

Prediction

BC should be better than Fairfield, so I’ll say a 70-60 victory, as I think BC wins in a game where the Stags hang around but never quite contend.